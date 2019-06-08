Bold bear caught on camera stealing item from NH state trooper’s lawn

New Hampshire state police have a message for the bold bear that made off with an item from a trooper’s lawn on Saturday: bring it back, no questions asked.

Surveillance cameras posted around the trooper’s home the caught the bear walking off with an item from their lawn around noontime.

The video posted to the department’s Twitter page included a warning for the bear: “The investigation will be dropped if the item is returned without damage.”

All jokes aside, police say this is a common occurrence and residents are urged to visit the New Hampshire Fish and Game website for more information on the presence of bears in neighborhoods.

