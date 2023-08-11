CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A section of Bolivar Street in Canton was closed Friday morning after a tractor-trailer truck collided with an overhead bridge.

The Canton Police Department shared images from the scene around 8:30 a.m., where a truck’s cab appeared to clear the Bolivar Street Bridge, but not the trailer behind it.

“Bolivar St. Bridge remains undefeated,” the police department posted on Facebook, noting that the street would be closed as crews cleaned up the aftermath.

“#Bolivar’d, #TheSignsArentLying,” Canton PD added at the end of their post.

