BOSTON (WHDH) - A beloved local burrito chain is wrapping up business at its flagship location in Boston after more than 26 years.

Boloco is closing its doors at its restaurant near the Berklee College of Music. The company said it was a true honor to serve customers in the city but the pandemic made it difficult to remain in business.

The Boloco locations on the Common and 50 Congress will also be closing by the end of the year.

The locations at Boston Children’s Hospital and in Hanover, New Hampshire will remain open.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)