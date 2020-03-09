Boloco cooking up $1 burritos this week at all locations

BOSTON (WHDH) - Want to spice up your lunch plans? Head on over to any of Boloco’s locations to score $1 burritos all week long.

The popular Mexican chain is celebrating March Madness by cooking up a different mini burrito for each day of the week.

“March Mini Madness Continues!!! We’ve got a new $1 Mini EVERY SINGLE DAY,” the chain said in a tweet.

March Mini Madness Continues!!! 🌯🔥🤩 W've got a new $1 Mini EVERY SINGLE DAY* & don't miss the Heuvos Rancheros #Breakfast #BURRITOS! Check out the line up for Week 2 below. #locoforboloco #boston #newhampshire (*limit 3 per person, in store orders only) pic.twitter.com/M5d9ZF1m4Z — boloco (@boloco) March 9, 2020

Boloco has eight locations, including six in Boston, one in Lynnfield and one in Hanover, New Hampshire.

The restaurant also announced that it will be serving Huevos Rancheros for breakfast.

