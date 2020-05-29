BOLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Bolton’s town beach is once again closed to the public as officials work toward establishing a plan to safely allow visitors back amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Under Gov. Charlie Baker’s four-phase plan, beaches in Massachusetts could reopen this past Monday with several restrictions in place.

However, the Bolton Parks and Recreation Commission decided during a meeting on Thursday to reverse the decision to reopen the town beach.

The commission is working with Nashoba Associated Boards of Health and the Department of Public Works to determine the best way to operate the beach.

In the meantime, the commission says swimming is strictly prohibited, lifeguards will not be on staff, there will be no available portable toilets, and water testing will not be conducted.

They are asking for patience and understanding from the community as they seek guidance to determine how best to move forward.

