PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The State Police Bomb Squad is assisting the Plymouth Fire Department with what appears to be military ordnance that was found during a home clean-out.

The item was taken to the Plymouth Fire Department Monday afternoon, a spokesman for the Department of Fire Services said.

No additional information was immediately available.

