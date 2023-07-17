PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The State Police Bomb Squad is assisting the Plymouth Fire Department with what appears to be military ordnance that was found during a home clean-out.

The item was taken to the Plymouth Fire Department Monday afternoon, a spokesman for the Department of Fire Services said.

No additional information was immediately available.

