DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A garage explosion in Dartmouth sent one person to the hospital early Tuesday morning.

Officials said flames broke out following the explosion around 1 a.m., leaving behind just the framework of the walls and some of the roof of the structure.

One person was rushed to the hospital with burns.

Neighbors said they were woken up by loud explosions.

“What I saw was flames through the right side of the house,” neighbor John Shurtleff said. “I heard several explosions. One of the explosions knocked a couple pictures off the wall, so it was kind of violent.”

A house next door also suffered damage, melting from the heat, as did a boat and a number of nearby cars.

“I saw a flash of light go by my window,” said Tim Sousa, another neighbor. “I was like, wow, I didn’t know what it was.”

The bomb squad was called to the scene; the fire marshal is investigating.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)