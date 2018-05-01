Bomb squad clears suspicious suitcase near Boston University

BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials investigated a suspicious suitcase in Boston.

Fire trucks lined Bay State Road, which is near the Boston University campus.

Crews temporarily closed one lane of Storrow Drive eastbound just after University Road as they investigated.

The state police bomb squad cleared the suitcase and scene around 8:50 a.m.

