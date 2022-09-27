STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials have determined the suspicious device left outside a Stoneham gas station earlier this morning to be a battery back.

Emergency response crews taped off the area to investigate a suspicious package that was left outside the gas station on North Border Road by Route 28 earlier this morning. State Police were on the scene this morning with their bomb squad including a bomb squad robot that moved back and forth from the gas station to the nearby Friendly’s parking lot, where authorities were staged. An ambulance and fire trucks were also on the scene. A bomb squad member was seen earlier opening the box, taking out what appeared to be batteries and wires.

Authorities said at 9:49 a.m. the package was determined to be a battery pack assembly, commercially manufactured likely for some type of electric motorized vehicle.

The gas station and road, which were taped off for a few hours earlier today, are now open. State Police and Stoneham Police are still on scene, but traffic appears to be picking up again as more detours are being removed.

