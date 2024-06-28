HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was arrested in Wrentham Friday after police responded to an explosive device in Haverhill, the state Department of Fire Services said.

Officials said Haverhill police first responded to a home on Rosebud Avenue near 8 a.m. after they were told about “an item of concern.”

Once on scene, the department of fire services said, local officials called for help from the State Police Fire and Explosive Investigation Unit.

Nearby residents were evacuated and Bomb Squad technicians found that the “device posed a significant danger and could not safely be transported,” the DFS said.

“They told us we need to leave immediately and get away from the building,” said neighbor Wendy Pena.

Technicians conducted a controlled detonation of the device and disposed of other “energetic material” found at the scene, according to the DFS. No injuries were reported.

People living in the area said they heard multiple detonations.

“Just a boom, I don’t really know what to compare it to, maybe if you were in an empty warehouse and dropped something,” said Chris Hailson.

“So the first one sounded a little louder than a transformer blowing up, the second one about a half hour later was much louder, and then the third one that went off was much louder and had some vibration to it, had some kick,” said Gina Casaletto.

While a response continued on Rosebud Avenue, officials said police started searching for a resident of that home.

The Department of Fire Services said officers took that man, who is in his 60s, into custody following a motor vehicle stop on I-495 in Wrentham.

SKY7-HD spotted a tractor-trailer stopped on the side of I-495 near the Wrentham-Plainville border. Police were surrounding the truck and an ambulance was on scene. The man was taken to an area hospital and police will pursue criminal charges in connection with the device, the DFS said.

Officials said police were not searching for any other people as of Friday afternoon.

As of 4:30 p.m., residents in the area in Haverhill were being allowed to re-enter their homes. Rosebud Avenue will remain closed until emergency vehicles clear the scene, according to the DFS.

