WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A bomb squad detonated a mortar round that a man found in his back yard in Westboro.

Emergency crews responding to a home on Hyder Street met with the resident who said he found the mortar round while doing yard work in his back yard, according to Westboro police.

The state police bomb unit arrived and removed the round from the residence before detonating it off-site.

