MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A hazardous materials team seized chemicals used in the manufacturing of unlawful narcotics and a bomb squad was summoned after a fire broke out at a home in Mansfield early Tuesday morning, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze at a colonial-style home on Stearns Avenue just before 2 a.m. found flames burning in a bedroom on the second floor, according to the Mansfield Police Department.

After the fire was knocked down, investigators uncovered chemicals that are said to be linked to drug production.

Massachusetts State Police confirmed that a bomb squad was also called in to assist.

Crews were spotted carrying several bags of evidence out of the home.

Video from the scene also showed damage to at least one of the home’s windows.

There were no reported injuries in the fire.

Residents are being urged to avoid the neighborhood due to the large emergency presence.

An investigation remains ongoing.

