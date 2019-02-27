TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad investigating a threat made at Wynn Middle School in Tewksbury Wednesday morning determined that no hazardous items were found in the school, state police said.

A heavy police presence could be seen outside of the school around 8:30 a.m.

Students were transferred to the high school as authorities swept the middle school.

They have since returned to the middle school.

Update—No hazardous items found. All units clear from Wynn School in #Tewksbury. https://t.co/5CqUOvihEp — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 27, 2019

#Tewksbury police investigating threat at Wynn Middle School. Students went to high school this morning during investigation/sweep. Heading back to middle school now. @7News pic.twitter.com/UJ2FF1CrJC — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) February 27, 2019

