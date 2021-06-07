BOSTON (WHDH) - A bomb squad has been called to a building in Boston to investigate a suspicous package.

Police dogs were seen going into the building on Gainsborough Street as well as police and firefighters suited-up in protective gear.

The scene is about a block away from the Symphony MBTA stop.

No further details have been made available.

