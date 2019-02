TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad is investigating a threat made at Wynn Middle School in Tewksbury.

A heavy police presence could be seen outside of the school around 8:30 a.m.

Police have not said what the threat is or if it’s credible.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

MSP Bomb Squad responding to assist @TewksburyPD with a threat made at Wynn Middle School in #Tewksbury. TPD is primary agency at this time, further info will come from them. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 27, 2019

