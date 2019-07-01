FBI: Suspicious envelopes sent to organizers of straight pride parade

SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Massachusetts State Police are assisting in an investigation after “suspicious envelopes” were sent to three organizers of the Straight Pride parade Monday.

Sky 7 was live over homes on Main Street in Salisbury, the Fellsway in Malden and in Wouburn where multiple agencies, including the State Police Bomb Squad andHazardous Materials Team, were on scene investigating the report.

Sources say the envelopes were all taped shut and allegedly contained a hazardous material.

Officials say this is not terrorism related.

The Straight Pride organization responded to the events in a social media post saying, “Today, members of our organization have received mysterious packages containing unknown substances in the mail. The FBI is involved, we will keep you guys posted. We are now a victim of a terrorist crime all because we are #proudtobestraight.”

Roads have temporarily closed between the Seabrook, New Hampshire town line and Toll Road in Salisbury.

Commuters are asked to seek alternate routes.

Malden police say there is no threat of explosion and the package will be transported back to a lab for testing.

No injuries have been reported.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)