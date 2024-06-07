WEST PARIS, Maine (WHDH) – Bomb squad personnel responded and secured a “pineapple grenade” in Maine Wednesday after the item was found in a local residence, state police said.

Maine State Police in a post on Facebook said the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office first responded to a home on High Street in West Paris near 11:30 a.m.

After authorities secured the grenade, police said, x-ray imaging showed “characteristics consistent with a grenade still containing energetic material.”

Police said the item was identified as an MK2 pineapple grenade and said it will remain in the state police bomb squad’s possession until it is disposed of at a later date.

While the investigation continued, police said, a sheriff’s deputy talked to the person who first called authorities and learned the item likely came from a family member who served during World War II or the Korean War.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)