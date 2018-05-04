DUDLEY, MA (WHDH) - A bomb threat at Dudley District Court is under investigation, officials said.

The state police call center in Framingham received a warning of a possible suspicious device around 8 a.m. Friday, prompting officials to evacuate the building and search the area.

No suspicious devices were found and court resumed shortly before 11 a.m., police said

The incident is being investigated by the Dudley Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to call them at 508-943-4411.

