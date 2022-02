SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - A bomb threat caused a scare at the New Hampshire State high School Gymnastics Championship in Salem on Saturday.

Dozens of people left the building due to a threat that was posted to social media, sources told 7News.

Police did not find anything and the championship was allowed to resume.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)