ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A bomb threat interrupted the start of classes on Monday for many students in Abington, education officials said.

Officers responding to Abington High School decided to immediately evacuate the building as a precaution, Superintendent of Schools Peter Schafer said in a letter to the community.

High school students and staff were sent to the Frolio School and middle school students were relocated to Beaver Brooke Elementary School, according to Schafer. Pre-kindergarten students had not yet arrived at the building.

A state police bomb squad was called in to sweep the building and it was deemed safe to return to class at about 9 a.m.

“We are working with the Abington Police Department to determine the origin of the threat and will hold those responsible for this disruption of school,” Schafer added.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Abington police at 781-878-3232.

