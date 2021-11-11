CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Bomb threats forced the evacuation of a Massachusetts Institute of Technology building Thursday, school safety officials said.

The threats were received via phone call and Cambridge police say they believe them to be false.

Several other Ivy League universities have been hit with similar threats recently. All have been found to be fake.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

So far, no further details were released.

While similar threats have been called into or sent via social media to universities nationwide over the past week, we are collectively operating out of an abundance of caution and thoroughly inspecting the campus. — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) November 12, 2021

