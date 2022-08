WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Police is investigating a bomb threat at Woburn Superior Court, according to their tweet.

The courthouse has been evacuated, and a bomb squad sweep is currently underway.

This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.

