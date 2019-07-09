WEST TISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a bomb threat that prompted the temporary closure of Martha’s Vineyard Airport on Tuesday.

The airport received the bomb threat via phone around 6:45 a.m., according to state police.

The threat caused the airport to close as a helicopter and K-9 swept the area.

It reopened around 9:45 a.m.

