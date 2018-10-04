‘Bomb’ written on wall of NH hotel prompts investigation

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after the word “bomb” was found written on the wall of a hotel in Manchester, New Hampshire, Thursday morning.

Police and fire officials responding to the Hilton Garden Inn at 101 South Commercial St. for a fire alarm cleared guests and workers from the hotel after they were informed of the startling discovery, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Crews are conducting a sweep of the hotel to make sure there is no threat.

No additional details were immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)