MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The 10th annual softball tournament in Medford benefiting a scholarship in memory of Boston Marathon bombing victim Krystle Campbell drew a crowd of spectators and some survivors, who threw out the ceremonial first pitch together.

Campbell, a former softball player at Medford High School, was 29 years old when she was among those who died in the bombings on Boylston Street in 2013.

A moment of silence for Campbell and all of the other victims was held prior to the game. Many of those gathered wore sunflowers, Campbell’s favorite flower.

