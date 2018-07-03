Bombs beneath Nantucket? Residents warned of unexploded World War II weaponry

NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - The Army Corps of Engineers have warned beachgoers and residents on Nantucket that unexploded World War II weaponry could be buried on the island.

The tranquil shores of the island attract big crowds of tourists all summer long but a recent letter sent to some residents have them unnerved.

“There are all kinds of things that we need to be aware of and this is just yet another one,” Bill Grieder told 7News.

In June, officials sent letters to the Madaket section of the island, saying there may be explosives buried under their property.

“It’s just to make them aware of the fact that their property at one point was used as a formerly defense site,” Army Corps of Engineers Project Manager Carol Ann Charette said.

The letter reads in part: “Available information indicates military munitions may be present on or near your property as a result of past munitions-related activities.”

Further investigation is needed to determine if there are dangerous materials in the area, but the letter was sent as a precaution, according to Charette.

“It’s better to be an informed public than to not be cognizant of the fact that there might be potential munitions out there,” she added.

Grieder didn’t receive a letter but his neighbors did. He says he’s not overly concerned, but his friends have had a little bit of fun with it at his expense.

“Somebody suggested that my wife buy me a pogo stick and I go checking through the yard but so far I’ve resisted that temptation,” he said.

Grieder says his neighbors and friends are not planning any changes because of the news.

“Nobody that I know has changed their daily habits or lifestyles at all,” he said.

