BOSTON (WHDH) - Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Bon Jovi has added a second performance in Boston to its 2020 tour.

The band will be performing on Friday, July 17, at the TD Garden in addition to their sold-out show on Thursday, July 16.

Bon Jovi fan club members and American Express Card Members can purchase tickets to the added show beginning Monday at 10 a.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting March 6 at 10 a.m.

Each ticket purchased online comes with a CD copy of Bon Jovi’s upcoming album, Bon Jovi 2020, which is set for release on May 15.

