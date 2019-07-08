Bond revoked for suspect found with human torso in vehicle

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge has revoked bail for a man found with part of a human torso in his vehicle following a police chase.

News outlets report 29-year-old Dorrae Debrice Johnson was in court Monday.

General Sessions Judge Patricia Long agreed with prosecutors that Johnson should be jailed until trial. Johnson’s lawyer, Lance Baker, had asked Long to consider requiring GPS monitoring and an ignition lock on his client’s car.

Court documents say Johnson hit and killed 65-year-old Darryl Eugene Butler during the police chase June 16. The rest of the victim’s body was found at the crash site.

Johnson is charged with vehicular homicide, evading arrest and driving with a revoked license.

Records show Johnson has been charged with driving on a suspended or revoked license 12 times since 2009.

