BOSTON (WHDH) - A bonded pair of senior dogs are looking for a home where they can spend the rest of their years together after their owner recently passed away, the Animal Rescue League of Boston said.

Franklin, a 9-year-old Shar Pei, and Frieda, a 6-year-old Shar Pei, are no strangers to the ARL. They initially came to Massachusetts in 2018 as part of a transport of dogs from North Carolina and quickly found a home.

“Sadly, their owner recently passed away, and the pair are now looking for a home together to spend their retirement years,” the ARL said in a news release. “Franklin and Frieda are bonded and need to be together.”

While the pups are fun-loving and extremely friendly, the ARL says it understands that it takes a special home to take in two older dogs.

The dogs are mostly healthy but Franklin is prone to ear infections and Frieda’s allergies can cause dry skin or ear infections.

Interested adopters can log onto arlboston.org to find more information on Franklin and Frieda.

