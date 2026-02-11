Attorney General Pam Bondi is taking heated questions from lawmakers in a combative congressional hearing over the Justice Department’s handling of files related to Jeffrey Epstein that have exposed sensitive private information about victims despite redaction efforts.

The hearing passed the two-hour mark before taking a recess, and Bondi has spent the majority of it trying to turn the page from persistent criticism of the Justice Department by aggressively pivoting.

The attorney general launched into a wide-ranging, passionate defense of President Donald Trump, mocked her Democratic questioners and refused to directly respond to their accusations that she is perpetuating a cover-up and ignoring victims, several of whom are sitting behind her in the hearing room.

Bondi also defended the department’s handling of the files related to Epstein, even as its political saga continues to dog her term. It’s the first time the attorney general appears before Congress since a similarly tumultuous hearing in October.

Here’s the latest:

Bondi says she doesn’t know why Ghislaine Maxwell received prison transfer

The attorney general distanced herself from a decision last year to transfer Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and confidant of Jeffrey Epstein, to a federal prison camp in Texas.

That transfer last year by the Bureau of Prisons, which sits under the Department of Justice, has been widely criticized. Bondi said she agreed that Maxwell should not receive any comforts while she serves out a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking minors.

“I was not involved in that at all,” she told lawmakers.

Sens. Slotkin and Kelly praise grand jury for refusing to indict them

The two Democratic senators were among six lawmakers investigated by the Justice Department after appearing in a video urging U.S. military members to resist “illegal orders.”

On Tuesday, a grand jury declined to indict them over the video.

“If things had gone a different way, we’d be preparing for arrest,” Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin told reporters Wednesday. “A group of anonymous Americans upheld the rule of law.”

Slotkin said the lawmakers sent a letter Wednesday asking the Justice Department to confirm the investigation is closed. She and Kelly said they were never told what charge or charges prosecutors sought.

“This is not a good news story,” said Kelly. “This is a story about how Donald Trump and his cronies are trying to break our system in order to silence anyone who lawfully speaks out against them.”

Democrat questions Bondi for hiring of Jan. 6th defendant

Democratic Rep. Joe Neguse questioned Attorney General Pam Bondi on why she had hired Jared Wise, who was charged in connection to the Jan. 6th 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol and was captured on a police-worn body camera urging people to “kill” officers.

Bondi acknowledged that Wise was working at the Justice Department, noting that he had been pardoned by President Donald Trump.

Neguse responded, “This is who you choose, as the chief law enforcement officer of the United States of America, to hire at the Department of Justice,” and added, “and yet you expect hard-working police officers across the country to believe that you take law enforcement seriously?”

Pentagon-FAA dispute over lasers to thwart cartel drones led to airspace closure, AP sources say

The sudden and surprising airspace closure over El Paso, Texas, stemmed from the Pentagon’s plans to test a laser for use in shooting down drones used by Mexican drug cartels, according to three people familiar with the situation who were granted anonymity to share sensitive details.

That caused friction with the Federal Aviation Administration, which wanted to ensure commercial air safety and the two agencies sought to coordinate, according to two of the people.

Despite a meeting scheduled later this month to discuss the issue, the Pentagon wanted to go ahead and test it, prompting the FAA to shutter the airspace. It was not clear whether the laser was ultimately deployed.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said earlier that a response to an incursion by Mexican cartel drones had led to the airspace closure and that the threat had been neutralized. Drone incursions are not uncommon along the southern border.

Bondi sidesteps questions about a Trump list of ‘domestic terrorists’

Bondi sidestepped questions from Democratic Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon about whether the administration is maintaining a secret “enemies list.”

“I’m not going to commit to anything to you because you won’t let me answer questions,” Bondi told Scanlon in a heated exchanged.

Scanlon was pressing Bondi over whether the Justice Department has given Trump and top White House aide Stephen Miller a list of targeted groups and individuals the president’s September 2025 order for his administration to crack down on backers of what it described as “left-wing terrorism.”

Bondi tried to shift the question to the antifa movement before Scanlon repeated that she wanted a “yes or no” answer.

“We will comply with the law in all matters,” Bondi said.

Scanlon compared Trump’s order to McCarthyism during the early years of the Cold War and the “enemies list” compiled by Richard Nixon’s White House.

Republican Massie gets into fiery exchange with Bondi

Attorney General Pam Bondi is facing some of the toughest questioning from Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, a Kentucky lawmaker who broke with his party to advance the legislation that forced the released of the case files on Jeffrey Epstein.

Massie took Bondi to task for the release of victims’ personal information, telling her, “Literally the worse thing you could do to survivors, you did.”

He also questioned her why more men seemingly connected to Epstein’s abuse are not under investigation.

Bondi responded in the way she has to most Democrats who brought up the Epstein files, by shooting back that he was only focused on the files because President Donald Trump is mentioned in them.

She accused Massie of having “Trump-derangement syndrome” and called him a “hypocrite.”

Several Epstein victims decline to express confidence in Bondi

Democratic Rep. Lou Correa asked a handful of survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse who are attending Attorney General Pam Bondi’s hearing to stand and raise their hand if they felt that the Department of Justice would support them.

None raised their hand.

Correa underscored the importance of law enforcement supporting victims and making sure they are heard as they seek justice.

Bondi responded to Correa’s point by saying she wanted victims to come forward.

“We want to work with them,” she said.

