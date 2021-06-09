HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police departments across the South Shore are fielding a lot of calls about bear sightings recently and they have a message for area residents — unless the bear or a person is in trouble, you don’t need to report it.

David Linton has been living in Hingham for 22 years and spotted a bear in his back yard for the first time Wednesday. The bear, he said, was looking for lunch, which it found in his birdfeeder.

The sighting comes after numerous others linked to a bear nicknamed Boo-Boo, who was recently spotted in Scituate and other area communities. Experts say he is probably looking for love and doesn’t pose a threat.

