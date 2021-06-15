DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - BooBoo the bear has made another appearance on the South Shore.
Duxbury police shared a video of the bear spotted on Elm Street around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The bear had reportedly been seen eating bird seed.
The same bear is believed to have traveled through Scituate, Cohasset and Hingham.
Police are urging the public to keep a safe distance from BooBoo and to secure any outdoor food sources.
