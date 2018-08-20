NEW YORK (AP/WHDH) — A book written about the late Aaron Hernandez by his defense attorney is set to hit the shelves Tuesday.

Jose Baez’s “Unnecessary Roughness: The Life and Death of Aaron Hernandez” was written with the cooperation of Hernandez’s fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins, and will include a foreword by her.

According to Hachette, “Unnecessary Roughness” will be the “definitive, insider” story on Hernandez.

Hernandez, a former standout tight end for the New England Patriots, was found hanging in his cell last April 19, hours before his ex-teammates were due to visit the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl victory. The 27-year-old athlete had been serving life without parole for a 2013 murder.

