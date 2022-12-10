BOSTON (WHDH) - A book authored and illustrated by a Brigham and Women’s Hospital unit coordinator who recently died of brain cancer at the age of 32 is funding a scholarship to help educate the artists and writers of the future and support those who are battling cancer.

Paula Smith studied at the Eliot School of Fine and Applied Arts and completed her book “How to Hurry Up Slowly” under the school’s direction. She died April 25, just one day after her family published the book on her behalf and she was able to hold her completed work for the first time.

The book features a snail that finds out how to be comfortable in its own shell.

Now, her family is hoping to spread the word about her amazing work, with proceeds going toward a scholarship at the Eliot School and the Dana Farber Young Adult Program.

In a message posted by the hospital, her colleagues said Smith would often “use her natural gifts to lift the spirits of her patients and colleagues.”

“To help patients from other countries feel more at home, Ms. Smith would often draw a picture of their native country’s flag and bring it to their room. During the winter holidays, she illustrated colorful decorations for her unit. And when she learned that one of her patients loved cats, Ms. Smith sketched an image of a charming kitty and delivered it to the patient’s bedside, much to their delight,” they wrote.

Click this link to buy How to Hurry Up Slowly

Click this link to donate directly to the scholarship.

