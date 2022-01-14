STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Stoughton Public Schools is letting students know that vending machines aren’t just for snacks and drinks — they’re also for books.

All five elementary schools in the district have received book vending machines that are customized with school logos as well as artwork by local author and illustrator Jarrett Lerner, Stoughton Public Schools wrote Thursday on Facebook.

The machines are being stocked with children’s books.

Students will receive tokens to use to get a free book, Stoughton Public Schools explained.

They can earn additional tokens from their principal for good behavior, acts of kindness, and being responsible.

