Booker: “We are in a moral moment in America”

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Speaking one day after a mass shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker says “we are in a moral moment in America.”

He told a crowd of young Democratic activists in New Hampshire Sunday that “this is not normal. This is not who we are.”

Booker was one of a group of prominent Democratic leaders, including former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, who were mailed pipe bombs this past week. The explosive devices were intercepted and no one was injured. A Florida man has been arrested.

Booker’s swing through New Hampshire is sparking more speculation he may mount a bid for president.

But Booker tells The Associated Press that he’s “not even focusing on that,” adding he’ll “start thinking about 2020” after the midterm elections.

