SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A unique display is adorning the shelves of a library in Somerville showcased decades overdue books.

Methuen native Bob Alvarez said that he came across a wooden box belonging to his late aunt filled with library books that were long overdue in his Methuen basement.

“There were other items that were more interesting than this box of books,” he said.

Alvarez said that when his aunt passed away, she left her house to him. He sold it and stashed some of her belongings in his home.

It took years for him to figure out some of the books were from not only from the library but also a Somerville school — many checked out in the 1920s and 1930s.

“The amazing thing about these not in bad shape,” senior substitute librarian Carrie Aitkins said. “They are in great condition still.”

Alvarez said he thinks he knows why.

“They were packed pretty tight in these, so I think that’s what preserved them. They were in a dry cool place for a century,” he said.

After he returned the books, library officials said there was no talk of charging any late fees, they are just happy to have the books back where they belong.

Alvarez said he used to go to the library a lot as a child and plans to take his kids back as well.

