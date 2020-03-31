Books and badges: Mashpee police officers read stories to children on social media

MASHPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - In an attempt to stay connected to the Mashpee community, local police officers are taking to social media to share videos of themselves reading children’s books.

Sergeant Michael Assad got the pages turning last week after seeing some other police and fire departments doing the same thing.

“I thought the best way to do it was to get on social media and try to read some books to some kids and put something positive out there,” he said.

This small act of good has really taken off.

“We are really used to going out shaking hands and standing next to people in public, going through different businesses and obviously right now we are not able to do that.,” Assad said.

Storytime is also a chance to teach kids a few lessons along the way — and those lessons are especially important during these strange times.

“Obviously we’re cooped in with our families and guardians so just to be nice to one another and underlying meanings.”

Each video is a chance to build another bridge between the police and the community they serve.

“Oh we’ve gotten a super positive reaction from Mashpee, Cape Cod, and the Commonwealth,” Assad said. “So it looks like a lot of people are tuning in which is really neat.”

Recently, a number of other local departments have joined in on the fun like Salisbury police and the Holbrook firefighters.

