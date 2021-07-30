BOSTON (WHDH) - Startled victims, concerned witnesses and first responders all descended on Commonwealth Avenue in Brighton Friday evening after a collision between two Green Line trolleys.

Passenger Flavio Correa returned to the scene hours after the fact to get a look at the damage. He said it all happened so fast.

Both he and his wife were on their way home from work around 6 p.m. and said they were jostled by the force of the unexpected collision but were among a few who were able to remain upright. Correa said a woman next to him did fall and hit her chin.

That is when he says sparks started flying overhead and he knew he had to help get everyone out of the car.

“I opened the door, ‘Guys get out the train, get out the train,” he told 7NEWS. “The collision was so strong — so, so strong. It happened very, very fast — seconds. Boom and a lot of surprise.”

The collision left the B LIne cars seriously damaged and derailed.

At least 23 people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Correa said that with the way things look now, he is unsure how he will get to work come Saturday.

