STOW, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people are recovering in the hospital after a small plane crashed in the woods in Stow on Sunday, officials said.

Residents of Taylor Road said they heard the sound of a low plane flying overhead before a loud bang shook the otherwise quiet neighborhood and a small plane could be seen between two houses.

“Right away I said, ‘There’s been a plane crash,” said Tye Morancy. “I heard another plane flying over our houses, because that happens, normally, we live near an airfield, and this one got louder and louder and there was a large boom and we all knew this is not normal.”

Good samaritans rushed to the aid of the two men in their 50s and a woman in her 20s who were injured in the crash.

Morancy said the plane landed in a wooded area between two homes and narrowly avoided hitting both. The outcome, he said, could have been very different.

“We have a big chunk of trees in between houses and that’s exactly where it hit, it was quite amazing that it hit that one little spot, I don’t know if the pilot did that, which is amazing, some instinct kicked in … That sound will live with me, that was way worse than I thought, and it’s burned into my head now,” he said.

All three victims were taken to a landing zone at the airport and then flown to UMass Worcester Memorial Hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation suggests the Cessna crashed shortly after taking off from nearby Minute Man Air Field.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)