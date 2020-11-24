(WHDH) — A mystery man going by the name Boombox Santa is helping bring holiday spirit to the streets of Rhode Island.

Boombox Santa has been donning his red suit and playing music throughout the state, capturing the attention of people who pass by.

“Like the elf said, ‘The only way to spread Christmas cheer is to sing it loud for all to hear,'” he explained.

Having lost his job several months ago, the man said he used the money he had to create the Santa costume.

“I had to choose if I wanted to eat for a couple days or have a Santa suit, but I’m out here as Santa,” he said.

Boombox Santa added that his goal is to bring a smile to people’s faces during this tough time.

“It’s good for me; it’s good for the people; it’s good for the atmosphere; it’s good for the spirit and I’m just really happy I can help people,” he continued.

Boombox Santa said he started the jam sessions to bring joy to kids but that adults have also been embracing the Christmas spirit.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)