BOSTON (WHDH) - With Red Sox Opening Day, the Bruins at home, a Celtics home playoff game and Marathon Monday – it’s a grand slam weekend for Boston sports and businesses.

A full weekend of Sox games combined with the hundreds of thousands of Marathon Monday usually attracts, has businesses in the Fenway area hoping to hit it out of the park when it comes to sales.

“It’s going to be huge, we’ve been preparing for the last few days, tons of shipments getting in, preparing our staff,” said Game On floor manager Jacob LaFrance.

Across town at TD Garden, after playing Thursday night the Bruins are back on the home ice Saturday.

“Exciting for our staff around here,” said Hurricane’s manager Nolan Hami8lton. “Now that we’re finally done with restrictions, we’re getting back to normal. Obviously, it’s great for business.”

Come Sunday at the Garden, the Celtics will begin their playoff push.

“That’s going to be huge, obviously Celtics coming up on Easter Sunday, tough to staff but lucky we got some good ones here,” said Causeway owner Dave Ferrando. “All our staff wants to work, they’re fighting for it.”

A wild weekend of sports that staff and owners hope is the start of a winning streak for teams and businesses too — especially after two difficult years dealing with COVID-19 restrictions.

“Anytime we get close to the playoffs in this area we get more of an influx of people which is great,” Hamilton said.

“It means everything for the businesses, we’re not only back to normal but we’re booming,” said Bleacher Bar’s director of operations Joe Hicks.





