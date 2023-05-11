WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - A new rule is coming to Cahoon Hollow Beach in Wellfleet this summer, as officials get set to crack down on consumption and possession of open alcoholic beverages.

Town officials and staff from the Cape Cod National Seashore announced the change in policy this week, which will ban beachgoers from drinking or having open containers of alcohol.

“The town of Wellfleet has always had no alcohol consumption on town property,” said Wellfleet police Lieutenant Kevin LaRocco. “The National Park Service will now be changing their regulation to be in line with ours to be able to enforce open containers.”

Town officials said problems with drinking on the beach have been on the rise, with between a 20% and 25% increase in the number of “large groups coming to Cahoon Hollow and drinking excessively,” according to LaRocco.

“It’s been tying up a lot of town resources and the public intoxication has been high down on the beach,” LaRocco said.

Officials with the local police department and parks department said enforcement starts with education. Beachgoers, officials added, should also expect to see a larger law enforcement presence at Cahoon Hollow Beach.

The ban will start on May 20 and end September 10, effective during the peak beach season.

Town officials said they’re hoping the new rules will help visitors have a safer experience.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)