EAGLE PASS, Texas (WHDH) — Border Patrol agents came to the rescue of two young children from Honduras who were found abandoned on a riverbank near Eagle Pass, Texas on Tuesday.

Agents performing boat operations on the Rio Grande River around noon noticed an unusual color on the riverbank before discovering a 2-year-old girl and a 3-month-old boy who had been placed in a baby carrier, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

A note under the carrier revealed that the children were siblings, CBP said.

A thorough search of the area was conducted by CBP says no additional individuals were encountered.

The children reportedly did not require medical attention and were transported to the Uvalde Station for processing.

