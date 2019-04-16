Border Patrol agents rescue teen from drowning in Rio Grande River

EAGLE PASS, Texas (WHDH) — United States Border Patrol agents recently rescued a 17-year-old Honduran national from drowning in the Rio Grande River.

A detective from the Eagle Pass Police Department notified Border Patrol marine agents on April 8 after he spotted a young girl in distress who was struggling to stay afloat in the river and going underwater, officials said in a press release.

Agents quickly responded in an airboat, located the girl, and pulled her out of the water and on to the boat.

Eagle Pass #USBP Boat Patrol agents rescue juvenile from drowning in Rio Grande. Read more here: https://t.co/nil2ORwwwW #CBP pic.twitter.com/OGLHkgbwVd — CBP South Texas (@CBPSouthTexas) April 16, 2019

The girl was said to be distraught from the ordeal but unharmed.

The juvenile was transported to Fort Duncan Medical Center for an evaluation, released, and reunited with her mother who crossed the river earlier without incident.

“This incident serves as a reminder of the dangers of crossing the border illegally,” Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz said. “If not for the vigilance of our Eagle Pass Police Department partners and the quick response by our Border Patrol agents, this incident could have ended tragically with this young girl drowning.”

Both were processed per U.S. Customs and Border Protection guidelines.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)