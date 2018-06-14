Border Patrol arrests 8 in latest Vermont crossing attempt

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Court documents say U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested eight people who were involved in an attempt to bring people illegally into the United States from Canada.

Documents filed Thursday said that just after midnight Wednesday agents were alerted to possible illegal cross-border activity in Derby, just east of where Interstate 91 reaches the border with Canada.

Agents spotted a slow-moving New York taxi driving slowly and flashing its headlights.

Two were apprehended in the car and six others, all Mexican citizens, were apprehended in the field.

At least two of the people said they had agreed to pay $3,000 to be taken to New York. Another said he was to be paid $1,000 after the group had reached the U.S.

On Monday, agents apprehended six people about two miles west.

