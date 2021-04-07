(WHDH) — United States Customs and Border Patrol released an emotional video of a 10-year-old boy crying for help after he says he was abandoned by his group earlier this month.

It is unclear how and why the boy came to the U.S., but the agency is working to turn him over to the Department of Health and Human Services.

There has been a recent rise in unaccompanied migrant children entering the U.S.

CBP says migrant families are separating in Mexico and sending their children to cross the border alone.

There have been hundreds of these cases in South Texas.

