MEDFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts-based foundation that helps amputees maintain an active lifestyle has donated a new running blade to a New England woman who lost her leg in a motorcycle crash over the summer.

The Born to Run Foundation, of Medfield, gave away its 16th prosthesis to Rhode Island native Kendra D’Allesandro.

D’Allesandro was riding on the back of her husband’s motorcycle when they were struck by a motorist who was texting and driving.

She says she is very thankful to be able to get back into running again.

“Running has always been a huge part of my life,” D’Allesandro said. “I ran every single day for the past 20 years…I want to set a huge example for my daughter to never give up, no matter what the circumstance is.”

The foundation has been donating prosthetics to amputees since 2018.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)