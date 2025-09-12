BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston activist Monica Cannon-Grant intends to change her plea in the federal fraud case against her.

Cannon-Grant is accused of misusing money from a non-profit she ran called “Violence in Boston.”

Prosecutors says she used thousands of dollars on personal expenses. The government has agreed to her request to change her plea.

A court date has not yet been set.

