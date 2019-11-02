Boston activists look to rename Dudley Square

BOSTON (WHDH) - Local activists are looking to change the name of a popular Roxbury spot.

The Nubian Square Coalition is calling for Dudley Square to be renamed Nubian Square, as part of a broader movement to remove symbols and monuments associated with the slave trade.

“This is a name that would be reflective of our cultural heritage, become a true family shopping district, project the spirit of growing black and brown businesses and an optimistic view of the future for our community,” said Sadiki Kambon, chairman of the Nubian Square Coalition.

A question about the name change will be on the ballot in Boston’s municipal election Tuesday.

